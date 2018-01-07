Howland Twp. home collapses after fire, one person taken to hospital

Several fire departments in Trumbull County worked to put out a fully involved house fire in Howland Township Sunday morning.

The fire started at a home on the 4000 block Adrian Dr. SE at 2:34 a.m., spreading into the backyard and igniting nearby trees.

Trumbull County Dispatchers said at least one person was taken to the hospital who was inside the home.

They said they are unsure if there were any other people inside.

The roof of home had completely collapsed.

A family member on the scene told crews that their mother-in-law and brother-in-law live at the home.

While working on the fire, crews spotted a shirtless man walking down the cross street of Fairlawn Heights Dr. SE covered in blood, according to an initial report.

Dispatchers said they don't know what the man was doing, but threw something at a car.

More help was then requested because the man was bleeding so bad and there was blood leading from the home, according to the report.

A warming tent was also brought in for the firefighters from hazmat crews because of the frigid temperatures.

The Red Cross is also working to get a canteen to keep crews hydrated.

Officials have called the State Fire Marshal out to investigate.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol are also on scene.

