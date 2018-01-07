Police: 'Good Samaritan' may have taken dog from New Middletown home

Police think someone who thought they were doing a good deed took a dog from a yard in New Middletown.

Police Chief Vincent D'Egidio has issued a media release on Saturday saying that the elderly owner of a home on Woodland Drive reported that she found her 11-year-old beagle mix missing from its outdoor pen.

“The dog has been the concern of many people over it being left in the cold,” said D'Egidio. “However, the shelter and well-being of the dog has been investigated repeatedly by the police, Animal Charity and the Dog Warden.”

According to the chief, the doghouse has a heat lamp, a heavy layer of straw, blankets, water, and dog food.

Last week humane agents took temperature readings inside the dog house and according to D'Egidio found that the temperature and living conditions provided “more than adequate shelter”.

Although D'Egidio believes a Good Samaritan took the dog over concerns about single digit temperature conditions, he is asking whoever has the dog to call Animal Charity or the Dog Warden to place the dog.

The chief also says the dog can be taken to the police department where it will be housed in an indoor kennel while police and humane agents investigate.

The police department is located at 10711 Main Street, New Middletown.

The Humane Department of Animal Charity may be reached at 330-788-1064 ext 17.