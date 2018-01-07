Not as harsh Sunday, Snow for Monday

Sunday won't be as harsh with a mostly sunny start and highs later in the day in the mid-20s. Clouds will continue to build in throughout the day but snow won't arrive until early Monday Morning.

Monday Morning commutes will be tricky with heavy, wet snow falling all morning. A general 1 to 3 inches is likely throughout the morning with 3 to 5 inches a possibility for those north and northeast of I-80. Snow will taper off in the afternoon and evening Monday.

Rain returns Wednesday and Thursday with highs getting well above average. A mix of rain and snow is possible before the weekend.