Home destroyed in New Castle fire

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

An elderly man in his 90's lost his home to a fire just before 3 A.M. Sunday morning in New Castle. 

While the Marshall Avenue wood frame home is destroyed, the two homes only 10 feet away on either side of it were saved.

The home on the left of the burning house was occupied while the one on the right was vacant. 

