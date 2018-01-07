Home destroyed in New Castle fire

Authorities say a 24-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and the girl's mother in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.More >>
Authorities say a 24-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and the girl's mother in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.More >>
A southwest Ohio woman has been charged with animal cruelty for putting a sickly dog into a trash bag for collection. ...More >>
A southwest Ohio woman has been charged with animal cruelty for putting a sickly dog into a trash bag for collection. ...More >>
The St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital is on a temporary diversion due to weather-related damage that happened Sunday morning in their laboratory.More >>
The St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital is on a temporary diversion due to weather-related damage that happened Sunday morning in their laboratory.More >>
The Family Video on State Street in Girard is giving away food and straw from 1 to 3 P.M. on Sunday.More >>
The Family Video on State Street in Girard is giving away food and straw from 1 to 3 P.M. on Sunday.More >>
A home in Weathersfield is destroyed after a fire burned through it around 7:40 Sunday morning.More >>
A home in Weathersfield is destroyed after a fire burned through it around 7:40 Sunday morning.More >>
Authorities say a 24-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and the girl's mother in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.More >>
Authorities say a 24-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and the girl's mother in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.More >>
Cable and satellite TV providers are ringing in the new year with an unwelcomed gift: higher cable bills.More >>
Cable and satellite TV providers are ringing in the new year with an unwelcomed gift: higher cable bills.More >>
State prosecutors are accusing the police chief in a small Pennsylvania town of trying to solicit sex online from an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl.More >>
State prosecutors are accusing the police chief in a small Pennsylvania town of trying to solicit sex online from an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl.More >>
A police Facebook post says a woman and her 4-year-old daughter found dead outside their home were stabbed.More >>
A police Facebook post says a woman and her 4-year-old daughter found dead outside their home were stabbed.More >>
A northeast Ohio man who reportedly believed he was instructed to kill his elderly mother by the host of "Wheel of Fortune" has been found not guilty in her death by reason of insanity.More >>
A northeast Ohio man who reportedly believed he was instructed to kill his elderly mother by the host of "Wheel of Fortune" has been found not guilty in her death by reason of insanity.More >>
Authorities say a man used cash from a southwest Ohio bank robbery to buy his fiancee an engagement ring.More >>
Authorities say a man robbed a bank in Ohio and used the money to buy his fiancee an engagement ring.More >>
Police have arrested a man who they say left a gun at home where a 10-year-old boy found it and shot his 6-year-old sister, thinking the weapon was a toy.More >>
Police have arrested a man who they say left a gun at home where a 10-year-old boy found it and shot his 6-year-old sister, thinking the weapon was a toy.More >>
A commuter train heading to Philadelphia hit a car Thursday morning, killing a person in the vehicle.More >>
Authorities say a person is dead after the car they were traveling in couldn't stop at the bottom of a steep, snow-covered hill and slammed into a commuter train on its way to Philadelphia.More >>
A commuter train heading to Philadelphia hit a car Thursday morning, killing a person in the vehicle.More >>
A commuter train heading to Philadelphia hit a car Thursday morning, killing a person in the vehicle.More >>
The rector of a retirement home for Roman Catholic priests who was convicted of embezzling a half-million dollars has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison.More >>
The rector of a retirement home for Roman Catholic priests who was convicted of embezzling a half-million dollars has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison.More >>