Event cancellations for Sunday, January 7

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
The following are canceled for Sunday, January 6:

  • BOYCE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH - NO SERVICES
  • CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH - ALL SERVICES CANCELLED
  • CHRIST CHURCH PRESBYTERIAN - ALL SERVICES CANCELLED 
