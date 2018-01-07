There is a water main break in Hubbard at the intersection of Jacobs and Youngstown Hubbard Road.

According to the CAD sheet, the break was called in around 5 A.M. Sunday and is near the Westview Apartments entrance.

Trumbull County Dispatch said no boil alert or advisory has been sent to them at this time.

The water department has been called out to the scene and is working to repair the break.

21 News has contacted Hubbard's Water Department and has not received a response.