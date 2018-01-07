Part of Youngstown's Phelps Street closing Monday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Part of Youngstown's Phelps Street closing Monday

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Phelps Street is closing between Federal and Commerce streets starting on Monday. 

The street will be closed to vehicular traffic for 180 days to replace AT&T duct banks and sanitarily replace the sewers. 

Foot traffic will still be allowed using the east sidewalk. Businesses along the street will be accessible throughout the closing. 

Commerce Street between Hazel and Wick Avenues will have lane restrictions and short-term closures as well. 

Pedestrians are asked to use caution while walking in and around the work zone. 


 

