Temporary diversion from St. Elizabeth's Youngstown lifted

The diversion due to weather-related damage at St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital has been lifted.

The hospital was on a temporary diversion due to weather-related damage that happened Sunday morning in their laboratory.

Coils inside the air handlings system froze due to the extreme cold temperatures. The system itself shut down around 5 A.M., allowing water to leak into the laboratory.

The lab in Youngstown does testing for Mercy Health's three Mahoning Valley Hospitals:

St. Elizabeth Youngstown (SEYH), St. Elizabeth Boardman (SEBH) and St. Joseph Warren (SJWH) hospitals.

The press release stated:

"Because the laboratory conducts chemistry, immunochemistry and automating chemistry testing integral to the timely diagnosis and treatment of traumas and medical emergencies such as heart attacks, the hospital will remain on diversion until laboratory services have been completely assumed by other sites or laboratory operations at SEYH have been restored."

Donald Koening, Jr., the president of SEYH and executive vice president and chief operating officer of Mercy Health-Youngstown, said the hospital's disaster team worked quickly to get the lab back up and running.

The key laboratory equipment is repaired and is back online.

St. Elizabeth Boardman and St. Joseph Warren will continue to help out with lab services until the Youngstown lab can be back to full operation.