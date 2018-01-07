Straw, food give away at Girard Family Video

Straw and food are being given away at the State Street Family Video in Girard from 1 to 3 P.M. on Sunday.

Three U-Hauls full of straw is being given away to anyone. Proof of income is required.

The straw is free to anyone who needs it.

Animal Pawtectors will also be present getting people to sign their pets up to be spayed or neutered.

Mary Kay and the Brittany Szwedko fund donated $1,000 to help make the giveaway possible.