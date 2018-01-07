Man charged in fatal stabbing of Columbus mother and daughter

Authorities say a 24-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and the girl's mother in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.



Police say Kristofer Garrett was arrested Friday night in Columbus after a traffic stop. A police affidavit says Garrett waited outside the home of 34-year-old Nicole Duckson and 4-year-old Christina Duckson on Friday morning and stabbed them multiple times.



Their bodies were found in the backyard of the home around 9 a.m. Friday by a co-worker of Nicole Duckson's who became concerned when Duckson didn't pick her up.



The affidavit says Garrett told officers during the traffic stop that he'd cut his hand earlier in the day at Duckson's home.



Court records don't indicate whether Garrett has an attorney.

