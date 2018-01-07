PA State Police shoot and wound an armed 71 yr old man

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

Suspect in deadly 911 hoax has history of making phony calls

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling off US coasts

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

At championship game, Trump can expect Southern hospitality of city he disparaged as 'falling apart'.

'Falling apart?' Trump's insults not forgotten in Atlanta

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

States exploring tax changes in response to federal overhaul

1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $570 million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prize.

California's legal pot market is being ushered in with a sprawling, untested system to transport cannabis buds and products.

Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities urging her to run for president.

Pennsylvania state police shot and critically wounded a 71-year-old man who allegedly fired an assault rifle at troopers that were responding to a domestic dispute.

The dispute in Summit was reported around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers responding to the scene were told the man was firing an assault rifle.

When they arrived, they told him to drop the weapon. But authorities say the man refused and began shooting at the troopers, who returned fire.

The suspect's name and further details on his injuries haven't been disclosed. He's hospitalized in critical condition.

The troopers involved were not hurt and their names haven't been released.

Further details about the domestic dispute were not disclosed. No other injuries were reported in that incident or the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Authorities say the man will face multiple counts of attempted homicide of an officer.

