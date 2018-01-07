Proposed Ohio law, banning forced overtime for nurses

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

Suspect in deadly 911 hoax has history of making phony calls

Suspect in deadly 911 hoax has history of making phony calls

East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages: A state-by-state look

East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages: A state-by-state look

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling off US coasts

Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling off US coasts

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

East Coast braces for a deep freeze following massive storm

East Coast braces for a deep freeze following massive storm

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

At championship game, Trump can expect Southern hospitality of city he disparaged as 'falling apart'.

At championship game, Trump can expect Southern hospitality of city he disparaged as 'falling apart'.

'Falling apart?' Trump's insults not forgotten in Atlanta

'Falling apart?' Trump's insults not forgotten in Atlanta

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

States exploring tax changes in response to federal overhaul

States exploring tax changes in response to federal overhaul

1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $570 million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prize.

1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $570 million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prize.

New Hampshire ticket sole winner in $559M Powerball jackpot

New Hampshire ticket sole winner in $559M Powerball jackpot

California's legal pot market is being ushered in with a sprawling, untested system to transport cannabis buds and products.

California's legal pot market is being ushered in with a sprawling, untested system to transport cannabis buds and products.

High or Dry? California legal pot to test supply pipeline

High or Dry? California legal pot to test supply pipeline

Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities urging her to run for president.

Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities urging her to run for president.

Oprah for President? Twitter fans make the case

Oprah for President? Twitter fans make the case

A proposed Ohio law would ban hospitals from forcing nurses to work overtime.

The Dayton Daily News reports a nursing shortage has stretched staffing in many hospitals.

State Rep. Robert Sprague, a Republican from Findlay, introduced the overtime bill last month. Sprague says overworking nurses can lead to medical errors.

The Ohio Nurses Association has supported steps to limit overtime since 2015. Nurses Association CEO Lori Chovanak says nurses can't provide safe care to patients if they're fatigued.

The Ohio Hospital Association says medical facilities need flexibility to adequately treat all of their patients and that the proposed law overlooks the varied skillsets within hospital staffs.

There are more than 200,000 registered nurses in Ohio.