Proposed Ohio law, banning forced overtime for nurses

A proposed Ohio law would ban hospitals from forcing nurses to work overtime.

The Dayton Daily News reports a nursing shortage has stretched staffing in many hospitals.

State Rep. Robert Sprague, a Republican from Findlay, introduced the overtime bill last month. Sprague says overworking nurses can lead to medical errors.

The Ohio Nurses Association has supported steps to limit overtime since 2015. Nurses Association CEO Lori Chovanak says nurses can't provide safe care to patients if they're fatigued.

The Ohio Hospital Association says medical facilities need flexibility to adequately treat all of their patients and that the proposed law overlooks the varied skillsets within hospital staffs.

There are more than 200,000 registered nurses in Ohio.

