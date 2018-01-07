Football announces coaching staff addition

West Virginia University football coach Dana Holgorsen has announced the hiring of Dan Gerberry as an assistant coach on the offensive side, effective on January 9.

“Dan did a great job as our senior football analyst this past year and is a good addition to our full-time on-field coaching staff,” Holgorsen said. “He is prepared and proved that he is ready for this position. I look forward to him making an even greater contribution to our football program.”

Gerberry will be the Mountaineers’ 10th assistant coach, a newly created position by the. He recently served as the senior football analyst for WVU during the 2017 season and was an offensive graduate assistant during the 2015 season, working with the tight ends and fullbacks.

“I would like to thank Coach Dana Holgorsen for giving me this great opportunity,” Gerberry said. “I would also like to thank Coach Holgorsen’s staff, Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and Deputy Athletic Director Keli Zinn for their efforts in making this happen. I will work very hard to do my part to continue building a championship program here at WVU. My wife, Jaclyn, daughter, Dani, and I look forward to calling Morgantown home for years to come.”

As the senior football analyst in 2017, he was responsible for organizing, implementing and maintaining all aspects of game analysis. He analyzed game film and formulated game plans to assist the coaching staff with game preparation. He also oversaw the football analysts and the quality control graduate assistant coaches.

He spent the 2016 season at Pitt as an offensive graduate assistant, working with the tight ends and offensive line. He spent two years on the coaching staff at Youngstown State, serving as an offensive quality control coach in 2013 and coaching the tight ends and fullbacks in 2014.

Gerberry started 50 consecutive games over his college career on the offensive line at Ball State, was a two-year team captain and helped lead the Cardinals to two straight bowl games during his junior and senior seasons. He was a Mid-American Conference First Team performer and finalist for league most valuable player in 2008. In that season, the Cardinals were 12-2, won the MAC West Division title and finished with a school-record 6,195 yards of total offense.

He played offensive line for the NFL’s Detroit Lions from 2009-11. In his final year with the Lions, Detroit finished 10-6 and advanced to the NFC playoffs for the first time in 12 years. He signed as a free agent with Jacksonville in 2013.

Gerberry, a native of Youngstown, Ohio, earned his bachelor’s degree in health science and physical education from Ball State in 2009.