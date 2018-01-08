YSU launches 'Walk with a Doc' health program - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YSU launches 'Walk with a Doc' health program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown State University's Doctor of Physical Therapy program is launching "Walk with a Doc" at Southern Park Mall this month to help encourage healthy physical activity in people of all ages.
 
The free program, funded by a grant from Area Health Education Center, begins 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, at the mall's center concourse in Boardman and will continue the last Thursday of the month at 9 a.m. for the remainder of 2018.

A doctor will be on hand to provide a brief educational session on a relevant health topic and then will lead the group on a walk at each participant's own pace.

"This program is all about improving the health and well-being of the region by getting people up, out and on the move," said Cara A. Berg-Carramusa, instructor and director of Clinical Education in the Department of Physical Therapy at YSU.

Each session will also include light refreshments, blood pressure and heart rate checks, and the opportunity to talk with students in the YSU DPT program about embracing an active and healthy lifestyle.

"Walking is one of the simplest activities that anyone of any age can do to help maintain their physical and their mental health," Berg-Carramusa said. "We're hopeful that this program will help reverse the dire consequences that come with a sedentary lifestyle."

Sessions will be 9 a.m. at the Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St., Youngstown, on the following Thursdays:

January 25, 2018
February 22, 2018*
March 29, 2018
April 26, 2018
May 31, 2018
June 28, 2018
July 26, 2018*
August 30, 2018
September 27, 2018
October 25, 2018
November 29, 2018
December 27, 2018

The program is free. For more information, contact Berg-Carramusa at cacarramusa@ysu.edu, 330-941-1963 or 412-417-8598.

"Walk with a Doc" was started in 2005 by David Sabgir, a cardiologist in Columbus. Today, the program includes more than 320 chapters in 46 states and 16 countries with more than 100,000 walkers. Walks are held regularly across the world, from Homer, Alaska, and Savannah, Ga., to Lucca, Italy, and Geelong, Australia.

YSU's DPT is the world's first Doctor of Physical Therapy program to launch the "Walk with a Doc" model.


For more information on the "Walk with a Doc" program, including top 100 reasons to walk, visit http://walkwithadoc.org/why-walk/.

The YDU DPT is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education. One hundred percent of graduates pass the PT certification exam. Graduates have go on to work at healthcare facilities and providers across the nation, including Texas Physical Therapy Specialists, University Hospitals of Cleveland and Valleycare/Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital. For more information, visit http://www.ysu.edu/academics/bitonte-college-health-and-human-services/physical-therapy-dpt.

