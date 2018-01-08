Thawing brings leaky pipes in Valley - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Thawing brings leaky pipes in Valley

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
The slightly warmer temperatures didn't give a break to the Youngstown Water Department.

Crews were called out to the Trumbull-Mahoning County line at around 3:30 am Monday.

A water line broke in the area of Meadowhill Drive and East County Line Road.

There is no word on how many homes in the area are impacted.

While the water department was still working on that rupture, the city street department spotted water bubbling out of the ground in the area of Sunshine Avenue and McGuffey Road.  The water department said it is aware of that break.

