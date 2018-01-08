Thawing brings leaky pipes in Valley

The work week began in the Valley with a list of school closings or delays that grew as the weather worsened Monday morning.More >>
Drivers in parts of the Mahoning Valley are finding icy road conditions this morning. Police have reported freezing rain falling in some areas.More >>
Phelps Street is closing between Federal and Commerce streets starting on Monday.More >>
Now that temperatures in the Valley are predicted to rise above freezing, you may be thinking about washing several weeks of road deicing chemicals from your car, truck or S-U-V.More >>
Authorities say a 24-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and the girl's mother in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.More >>
Cable and satellite TV providers are ringing in the new year with an unwelcomed gift: higher cable bills.More >>
State prosecutors are accusing the police chief in a small Pennsylvania town of trying to solicit sex online from an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl.More >>
A police Facebook post says a woman and her 4-year-old daughter found dead outside their home were stabbed.More >>
A northeast Ohio man who reportedly believed he was instructed to kill his elderly mother by the host of "Wheel of Fortune" has been found not guilty in her death by reason of insanity.More >>
Authorities say a man used cash from a southwest Ohio bank robbery to buy his fiancee an engagement ring.More >>
Police have arrested a man who they say left a gun at home where a 10-year-old boy found it and shot his 6-year-old sister, thinking the weapon was a toy.More >>
A commuter train heading to Philadelphia hit a car Thursday morning, killing a person in the vehicle.More >>
Authorities say a person is dead after the car they were traveling in couldn't stop at the bottom of a steep, snow-covered hill and slammed into a commuter train on its way to Philadelphia.More >>
The rector of a retirement home for Roman Catholic priests who was convicted of embezzling a half-million dollars has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison.More >>
