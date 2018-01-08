Valley drivers facing slippery roads

Drivers in parts of the Mahoning Valley are finding icy road conditions this morning.

Police have reported freezing rain falling in some areas.

Jackson Township Police in western Mahoning County are investigating three reports of cars that have slid of the road.

First responders in Southington are investigating a reported rollover crash on Painesville Warren Road.

Also in Trumbull County, there is a report of a truck over an embankment on Route 82 near Elm road.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has crews working out on the roads.

