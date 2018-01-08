Speed limits restored on interstates in Mercer and other counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored the speed limit on portions several Interstate highways in the northwest.

Due to winter weather conditions, PennDOT restricted speeds on I-79, I-80, and I-376 in Mercer County.

A spokesperson announced Monday afternoon that normal speed limits have been restored.

The affected roadways include:

Interstate 79 in Erie, Crawford and Mercer counties Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties Interstate 376 in Mercer County Interstate 90 in Erie County Interstate 86 in Erie County

As always, PennDOT advises drivers to use caution in changing weather conditions.