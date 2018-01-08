Speed limits restored on interstates in Mercer and other countie - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Speed limits restored on interstates in Mercer and other counties

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored the speed limit on portions several Interstate highways in the northwest.

Due to winter weather conditions, PennDOT restricted speeds on I-79, I-80, and I-376 in Mercer County.

A spokesperson announced Monday afternoon that normal speed limits have been restored. 

The affected roadways include:

Interstate 79 in Erie, Crawford and Mercer counties

Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties

Interstate 376 in Mercer County

Interstate 90 in Erie County

Interstate 86 in Erie County

As always, PennDOT advises drivers to use caution in changing weather conditions. 

