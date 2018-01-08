Police look for stolen bird that will die without right care

A Salem woman pleaded guilty to failing to tell her sexual partner that she is HIV positive.More >>
The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber has tossed its opinion into the ring- saying they won't support a bill aimed at protecting employees from termination if they can't, or won't get the flu shot.More >>
A Trumbull County man must register as a sex-offender for the rest of his life, after pleading guilty to raping a girl several times.More >>
Ohio police are searching for four men in connection to the theft of a baby bird that will die without proper care.More >>
Ohio has banned the sale of more than three dozen invasive plant species under new rules that took effect Sunday.More >>
Authorities say a 24-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and the girl's mother in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.More >>
Cable and satellite TV providers are ringing in the new year with an unwelcomed gift: higher cable bills.More >>
State prosecutors are accusing the police chief in a small Pennsylvania town of trying to solicit sex online from an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl.More >>
A police Facebook post says a woman and her 4-year-old daughter found dead outside their home were stabbed.More >>
A northeast Ohio man who reportedly believed he was instructed to kill his elderly mother by the host of "Wheel of Fortune" has been found not guilty in her death by reason of insanity.More >>
Authorities say a man used cash from a southwest Ohio bank robbery to buy his fiancee an engagement ring.More >>
Police have arrested a man who they say left a gun at home where a 10-year-old boy found it and shot his 6-year-old sister, thinking the weapon was a toy.More >>
A commuter train heading to Philadelphia hit a car Thursday morning, killing a person in the vehicle.More >>
