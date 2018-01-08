Warren mom, grandmother charged after overdose near kids - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren mom, grandmother charged after overdose near kids

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Sandra Foster (L) Atyia Fosterr (R) Sandra Foster (L) Atyia Fosterr (R)
WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren woman and her daughter have pleaded not guilty to charges filed after police say drug paraphernalia was left within the reach of three children.

Warren police were called to a Lane Drive apartment on Saturday where they found 57-year-old Sandra Foster passed out, surrounded by liquor and the drug items.

Police say Foster's 36-year-old daughter, Atyia Foster, was hysterical and the daughter's three children were crying.

After Atyia Foster told police that she had seen her mother use heroin, EMT's administered several doses of the opiate overdose reversal drug Narcan to revive her.

Officers say that they found suspected crack power smudged on a table and bottles of liquor, all within reach of the three children; a four-year-old girl, a seven-year-old girl, and a 9-year-old boy.

Police also found a crack pipe.

The grandmother was taken to St. Joseph Hospital for further treatment but is being held in jail on drug paraphernalia charges and on previous charges filed by the State Highway Patrol and the Geauga County Sheriff.

The 37-year-old daughter, Atyia, is charged with three counts of child endangering and is scheduled to appear in court again on January 23.

The three children were turned over to the care of a relative.

