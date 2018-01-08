Police: Salem man threatened to kill officers, kicked one in the - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Salem man threatened to kill officers, kicked one in the head

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Salem man is behind bars in the Mahoning County after allegedly threatening several police officers and assaulting one of them. 

According to Youngstown Police, 37-year-old Daniel Elliot is expected to face charges of felonious assault on a police officer, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and four charges of aggravated menacing. 

Officials say they were called out to the 800 block of Marmion Ave on Youngstown's south side when two men called the police for a fight. 

Police say that one of the men told officers that Elliot had been living with him since Christmas. 

The two victims told police that they and Elliot were drinking together when Elliot became upset, saying that he wanted to fight people, before attacking them. 

When police got to the home, they saw Elliot was being restrained by one of the victims but was punching him repeatedly in the head. 

According to the report, Elliot was restrained and officers sat him on the couch. However, shortly after Elliot reportedly lunged at officers twice. 

Police say Elliot began to threaten them, shouting things like profanities and saying he would "kill every one" of the officers. 

Elliot then allegedly kicked one of the officers in the chest and in the temple. 

The police report says that once officers were able to restrain Elliot, an ambulance was called  because of his "apparent intoxicated and mental."

While he was being put in the ambulance, officers say he continued his threats, saying "I'll remember all of your faces, you're all dead once I get out."

The report says that Elliot was then taken to the hospital where he allegedly tried to bite a registered nurse, at which point he was sedated. 

Elliot has since been released from the hospital and booked into the Mahoning County Jail. 

Police say Elliot will be charged with a first-degree felony charge of assault on a police officer for "kicking {an officer} in a spot in the head that is known to easily cause death to someone."

Elliot also faces potential charges of menacing for the repeated death threats, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest. 

Charges are expected to be filed Monday. 
 

