Woman tells Boardman Police she stole husband's marijuana

The operator of a Boardman business trying to do a good deed for a stranded motorist ended up calling the police who found a van loaded with mason jars full of pot.

According to a police report, 56-year-old Marjorie Taylor of Bellevue, Michigan came to a Market Street car rental company on Friday saying that she had been dropped off by a towing company after she totaled her rental car on the Ohio Turnpike.

Taylor said she wanted to take a bus to New York, so the rental company's assistant manager offered to take her to the Greyhound station in Youngstown.

After loading her personal belongings into one of the rental agency's mini-vans, the employee assigned to take her to the bus said Taylor pulled out a mason jar filled with marijuana.

It turned out to be just one of six jars of pot, as well as another bag of marijuana.

In all, police found about 2.8 pounds of pot as well as pipes coated with residue and burn marks.

Taylor, who told police that she stole the marijuana from her husband, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of drug trafficking and possessing drug paraphernalia.

She's to appear in court Tuesday to answer the charges.