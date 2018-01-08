Warren Health Department to host child immunization clinics

The Warren City Health District is looking to keep the Valley's children healthy in 2018 through a series of planned immunization clinics.

The Health Department has released a schedule of shot clinics for the next several months.

The clinics are scheduled as walk-in events so that there are no required appointments.

However, the health district says that any children who are getting immunizations should be well, free of fever, rash, or other symptoms of illness.

A parent or guardian over the age of 18 is required to be present with each child and should bring an updated shot record.

The clinics are scheduled for the following days:

Monday, January 22nd

9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Monday, February 12th

9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Monday, February 25th

9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Monday, March 12th

9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Monday, March 26th

9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.



All immunization clinics are being held at the Warren City Health District's new location at 258 E. Market St. Suite 327, Warren, OH 44481.

There is a $21.25 administrative fee for participating patients.

However, the Health District says that Medicaid, as well as several other insurances, are accepted, but patients must bring an insurance card.

For more information, contact the Warren City Health District at 330-841-2596.