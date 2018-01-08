Cortland man pleads guilty, sentenced to prison for repeatedly raping teen

A Trumbull County man must register as a sex-offender for the rest of his life, after pleading guilty to raping a girl several times.

The jury trial against 48-year-old Roy Allen III was set to begin Monday, however, Allen pleaded guilty.

Allen was sentenced to 11 years in prison, with credit for the time he has already served behind bars. Allen must also register as a Tier 3 sex offender, the most serious classification of offenders, for the rest of his life.

Bazetta Township Police filed the original charge against Allen after interviewing the alleged victim in January 2017.

Investigators said the girl told them that Allen had pressured her to engage in sex with him as recently as days before.

According to the initial police report, the young girl said the abuse started out as touching. She also reportedly told police that she could tell "when he is sexually frustrated because he gets verbally or physically abusive."

Officials say the alleged crimes began in 2014 when the girl was 11-years-old.

Police say they interviewed a relative of Allen who told investigators that during a discussion last July, Allen admitted that he was having sex with what he described as "a little girl".