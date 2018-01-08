Cortland man pleads guilty, sentenced to prison for repeatedly r - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Cortland man pleads guilty, sentenced to prison for repeatedly raping teen

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

A Trumbull County man must register as a sex-offender for the rest of his life, after pleading guilty to raping a girl several times. 

The jury trial against 48-year-old Roy Allen III was set to begin Monday, however, Allen pleaded guilty. 

Allen was sentenced to 11 years in prison, with credit for the time he has already served behind bars. Allen must also register as a Tier 3 sex offender, the most serious classification of offenders, for the rest of his life. 

Bazetta Township Police filed the original charge against Allen after interviewing the alleged victim in January 2017. 

Investigators said the girl told them that Allen had pressured her to engage in sex with him as recently as days before.

According to the initial police report, the young girl said the abuse started out as touching. She  also reportedly told police that she could tell "when he is sexually frustrated because he gets verbally or physically abusive."

Officials say the alleged crimes began in 2014 when the girl was 11-years-old.

Police say they interviewed a relative of Allen who told investigators that during a discussion last July, Allen admitted that he was having sex with what he described as "a little girl".

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Ohio vote purging case reaches U.S. Supreme court

    Ohio vote purging case reaches U.S. Supreme court

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 4:23 PM EST2018-01-09 21:23:34 GMT
    The U.S. Supreme court will begin to hear a case Wednesday that could impact voting in Ohio. It centers around the state's policy for purging voter roles. A voter in Ohio can go several years without voting, but that triggers a warning notice to be sent to the voter. If the voter fails to return the notice he or she can ultimately be purged from the voter list of eligible voters. It's the responsibility of the Secretary of State and election boards to keep accurate voter lists. ...More >>
    The U.S. Supreme court will begin to hear a case Wednesday that could impact voting in Ohio. It centers around the state's policy for purging voter roles. A voter in Ohio can go several years without voting, but that triggers a warning notice to be sent to the voter. If the voter fails to return the notice he or she can ultimately be purged from the voter list of eligible voters. It's the responsibility of the Secretary of State and election boards to keep accurate voter lists. ...More >>

  • 5-year-old survives being thrown from truck in North Beaver Twp.

    5-year-old survives being thrown from truck in North Beaver Twp.

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 4:15 PM EST2018-01-09 21:15:42 GMT

    A child is said to be fine, after being thrown from a moving vehicle in North Beaver Township, Lawrence County on Tuesday afternoon.  

    More >>

    A child is said to be fine, after being thrown from a moving vehicle in North Beaver Township, Lawrence County on Tuesday afternoon.  

    More >>

  • DeWine under fire for controversial endorsement

    DeWine under fire for controversial endorsement

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 2:18 PM EST2018-01-09 19:18:18 GMT
    Mike DeWineMike DeWine

    DeWine accepts gubernatorial endorsement from controversial sheriff The Ohio Attorney General, and Republican candidate for Governor received an endorsement Monday afternoon that has some raising their eyebrows.  

    More >>

    DeWine accepts gubernatorial endorsement from controversial sheriff The Ohio Attorney General, and Republican candidate for Governor received an endorsement Monday afternoon that has some raising their eyebrows.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms