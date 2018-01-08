Austintown man charged with taking a swing at cop over cold dog

Complaints about a dog left out in the cold leads to an arrest of an Austintown man after he takes a swing at a police officer.

Thomas Learn, Sr., 48, was in Austintown municipal court Monday where he plead not guilty to obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

According to the police report, officers showed up at his Lanterman Road home for reports of a dog left outside in cage with little hay for warmth.

Learn got upset with police and referred to it as an "outside dog."