Warren police looking for suspect after gas station robbery

Police are searching for a suspect after an aggravated robbery at a Warren gas station last month.

Warren City police said the incident happened December 17th around 9:20 pm at the Pit Stop Gas Station on Elm Rd. NE.

Police said the victim of the robbery was counting the money drawers before the end of their shift when the suspect came into the store with a gun, demanding money.

The victim told police the robber asked for around $300, took the money and fled the scene, according to a police report.

Police said the victim didn't get a good look at the suspect because they were wearing gloves and a mask.

If you have any information, contact Warren City police.

21 News has requested the full surveillance video of this incident.