One person sent to hospital after four-vehicle crash in Niles

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
NILES, Ohio -

One person was sent to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash on State Route 422 in Niles Monday evening.

The accident happened around 7:15 p.m. outside of the Burger King next to the Eastwood Mall.

Police said the crash was not because of winter road conditions, but because someone ran a red light.

21 News captured the footage of the accident on our Window World Weather Camera.

Police said the road was closed for a few minutes while three of the cars were towed.

Traffic was diverted through nearby parking lots.

Police said no one was seriously injured.

