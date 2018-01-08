Struthers City Council chooses committees after debate - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Struthers City Council chooses committees after debate

Posted:
STRUTHERS, Ohio -

Discord took place Monday night at Struthers City Council over committee assignments.

The meeting took nearly two hours and was a continuation of the last meeting when the president of council tried to appoint members.

However, some incoming council members did not approve and rejected his recommendations. 

In the end, council voted on the committees at a second meeting Monday night, which included finance and legislation, police and fire and parks and recreation.

Some of the arguments stemmed from some council members saying others had been on the same committee for several years and needed to be put on a different one, and some members refused to be on certain committees with certain people. 

Interim Law Director John Zamodia told 21 News there was an almost identical situation in 2008 where council couldn't vote on committees.

Ron Carcelli, 2nd Ward Councilman, felt that everyone had a shot this time at the different committees and spoke up. 

"We felt that everybody had a shot, everybody spoke up and it's about time. I just want to move the city forward," said Carcelli.

