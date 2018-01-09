Sugarland tour includes Youngstown performance - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sugarland tour includes Youngstown performance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Country duo Sugarland is returning to the stage with a 48 city tour that includes a performance in Youngstown.

 Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush will bring their Still the Same Tour to the Covelli Centre on July 13.

The local appearance will feature opening acts Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12 at 10 am.

Since the band’s inception in 2002, Sugarland has sold nearly 10 million albums domestically, earned seven No. 1 singles to date and amassed over 260 million on-demand streams.

The recently released “Still The Same,” the group's first new music in seven years, shares the name of their summer tour.

Beginning today fans in select cities will have the opportunity to purchase VIP packages which include an opportunity to meet Sugarland, attend a pre-show VIP sound check, access to exclusive tour lithographs and more.
For additional pre-sale information and public on-sale informatio visit SugarlandMusic.com.

