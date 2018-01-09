Panarin scores in OT, Blue Jackets rally to beat Maple Leafs

TORONTO (AP) - Artemi Panarin scored 3:11 into overtime to help the Columbus Blue Jackets overcome a two-goal deficit and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Monday night.

Panarin took a pass off his skate and kicked it to his stick for the winner.

Nick Foligno and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in regulation for the Blue Jackets, who trailed 2-0 with less than five minutes to play in regulation before storming back. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves.

James van Riemsdyk and William Nylander scored for the Maple Leafs. Frederik Andersen stopped 30 shots.

Andersen kept the Leafs in it long enough for van Riemsdyk to open the scoring at 11:09 of the second period, deflecting Roman Polak's point shot past Bobrovsky for his 18th goal.

Nylander doubled the lead on the power play with 3:58 to go in the second, shooting a wrist shot over the glove of a screened Bobrovsky for his ninth.

Blue Jackets forward Sonny Milano left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury and didn't return after being on the receiving end of a check from Andreas Borgman.

The Leafs started the third the way they finished the second and could have put the game away if it wasn't for Bobrovsky, who turned away Connor Brown and Nazem Kadri on point-blank chances.

Schroeder finally put Columbus on the board with 4:28 left after Andersen lost the bouncing puck before it found its way behind him.

Dubois tied it with 2:47 left, snapping a wrist shot blocker side on Andersen from the slot.

NOTES: Shots were 36-27 Toronto heading into overtime. ... Borgman replaced Connor Carrick in the lineup after being a healthy scratch in Toronto's 3-2 shootout win Saturday against Vancouver.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Play at Buffalo on Thursday night.

Maple Leafs: Hosts Ottawa on Wednesday night.

