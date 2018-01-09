Cardinal Mooney unveils new scoreboards - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Cardinal Mooney unveils new scoreboards

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Basketball games and other events in Cardinal Mooney's High School gym will be a little more colorful thanks to a new piece of electronic technology.

The school held an open house to show their new ScoreVision digital scoreboards.

Installed late this Fall in the school's gymnasium, the LED scoreboards stand 14 feet high by 9.5 feet wide and are capable of Jumbotron level, multimedia displays.

Representatives from local schools and businesses were invited to the open house to learn more about getting advertising space on the scoreboards.

