AP H.S. basketball poll (1/8/18)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Upper Arlington (3)

10-0 125

2. Huber Hts. Wayne (4)

10-0 93

3. Cin. Moeller (1)

8-3 79

4. Cin. Princeton (2)

9-0 74

5. Solon (2)

9-1 67

6. Tol. St. John's (1)

8-2 61

7. Dublin Coffman (1)

10-0 59

8. Garfield Hts. (2)

7-1 58

9. Lakewood St. Edward

11-2 47

10. Logan

9-0 40

(tie) Springfield

9-0 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sylvania Southview 30. Pickerington N. 29. Uniontown Lake 26. Sylvania Northview 25. Dresden Tri-Valley 16. Franklin 13.¤



DIVISION II

1. Wauseon (6)

9-0 120

2. Cin. McNicholas (4)

10-0 98

3. Elida 10-0 85

4. Cols. Beechcroft (3)

8-1 76

5. Cin. Indian Hill (1)

8-0 71

6. Mentor Lake Cath.

8-0 67

7. Parma Hts. Holy Name

8-0 56

8. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1)

9-0 45

9. Proctorville Fairland

8-3 35

10. Trotwood-Madison

6-2 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Eastmoor 33. Cin. Hughes 32. Akr. SVSM (1) 31. Cin. Summit Country Day 29. Gallipolis Gallia 23. Poland Seminary (1) 21. Zanesville 13. Chillicothe Unioto 12.¤



DIVISION III

1. Cols. Ready

10-0 109

2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2)

10-0 106

3. Versailles (4)

10-0 101

4. Ottawa-Glandorf (3)

9-0 99

5. Cin. Deer Park

9-0 72

6. Oregon Stritch (1)

10-1 71

7. Oak Hill (3)

10-0 70

8. LaBrae (2)

7-0 57

9. Galion Northmor

10-1 30

10. Anna 9-2 27

(tie) Archbold

7-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Country Day 25. Belmont Union Local 24. Gahanna Cols. Academy 21. South Range (2) 20. Tipp City Bethel 15.¤