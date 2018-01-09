AP H.S. basketball poll (1/8/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

AP H.S. basketball poll (1/8/18)

Posted: Updated:

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I
1. Upper Arlington (3)
10-0 125
2. Huber Hts. Wayne (4)
10-0 93
3. Cin. Moeller (1)
8-3 79
4. Cin. Princeton (2)
9-0 74
5. Solon (2)
9-1 67
6. Tol. St. John's (1)
8-2 61
7. Dublin Coffman (1)
10-0 59
8. Garfield Hts. (2)
7-1 58
9. Lakewood St. Edward
11-2 47
10. Logan
9-0 40
(tie) Springfield
9-0 40
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sylvania Southview 30. Pickerington N. 29. Uniontown Lake 26. Sylvania Northview 25. Dresden Tri-Valley 16. Franklin 13.¤


DIVISION II
1. Wauseon (6)
9-0 120
2. Cin. McNicholas (4)
10-0 98
3. Elida  10-0 85
4. Cols. Beechcroft (3)
8-1 76
5. Cin. Indian Hill (1)
8-0 71
6. Mentor Lake Cath.
8-0 67
7. Parma Hts. Holy Name
8-0 56
8. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1)
9-0 45
9. Proctorville Fairland
8-3 35
10. Trotwood-Madison
6-2 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Eastmoor 33. Cin. Hughes 32. Akr. SVSM (1) 31. Cin. Summit Country Day 29. Gallipolis Gallia 23. Poland Seminary (1) 21. Zanesville 13. Chillicothe Unioto 12.¤


DIVISION III
1. Cols. Ready
10-0 109
2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2)
10-0 106
3. Versailles (4)
10-0 101
4. Ottawa-Glandorf (3)
9-0 99
5. Cin. Deer Park
9-0 72
6. Oregon Stritch (1)
10-1 71
7. Oak Hill (3)
10-0 70
8.  LaBrae (2)
7-0 57
9. Galion Northmor
10-1 30
10. Anna  9-2 27
(tie) Archbold
7-2 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Country Day 25. Belmont Union Local 24. Gahanna Cols. Academy 21. South Range (2) 20. Tipp City Bethel 15.¤


DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (8)
10-0 127
2. McDonald (1)
8-1 94
3. Hannibal River (3)
9-0 83
4. Spring. Cath. Cent.
9-1 76
5. Tol. Christian
9-1 63
6. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1)
8-2 56
7. Tree of Life
8-1 49
8. Minster
5-2 48
9. Mansfield St. Peter's (3)
11-0 39
(tie) Xenia Legacy Christian Academy
9-2 39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pandora-Gilboa 24. Strasburg-Franklin 21. Ottoville 21. Sarahsville Shenandoah 16. Shekinah Christian 15. Windham 15. Pettisville 15. Cornerstone Christian 15.¤

