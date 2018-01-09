Clemente brings home Honda Junior Classic crown

Gianna Clemente continues to bring home the gold.

Over the weekend, the 9-year-old, who lives half the year in Florida, won the Honda Junior Classic at the PGA National in Florida.

Gianna, who competed in the upper division of 10 and 11-year-olds shot even par 72 on both days. She was the only player to shoot even par and her nearest competitor finished two shots back.

Clemente will be recognized for winning during the PGA's Honda Classic next month.

Clemente, along with her parents, spend six months in Florida this time of year so Gianna can be coached, and play in tournaments all year long.

She usually plays in two of three events a month and will continue playing on the Florida Junior Tour.