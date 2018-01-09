Clemente brings home Honda Junior Classic crown

Andrew Wiggins had 25 points in three quarters, Jimmy Butler pitched in 21 points and tight defense on LeBron James, and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 127-99 victory over Cleveland on Monday night that...More >>
Basketball games and other events in Cardinal Mooney's High School gym will be a little more colorful thanks to a new piece of electronic technology.More >>
The International Olympic Committee says it welcomes moves by North Korea to take part in next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea.More >>
Gianna Clemente continues to bring home the gold.More >>
After leading Youngstown State its best conference start in 20 years, senior Cameron Morse has been named the Horizon League Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.More >>
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:More >>
