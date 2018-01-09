Cameron Morse named Horizon League Player of the Week

After leading Youngstown State its best conference start in 20 years, senior Cameron Morse has been named the Horizon League Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Morse, who picked up the third weekly award of his career, led the Penguins to a 2-0 week with wins over Milwaukee (72-63) and Green Bay (85-74) and gave YSU its first 3-0 start in Horizon League play since joining the conference in 2001-02.

The Flint, Mich., native averaged 22 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 47.4 percent (9-for-19) from 3-point range.

Against Milwaukee, Morse scored 25 points with five rebounds, six assists and four steals while going 9-of-16 from the floor with five 3-pointers. In the win over Green Bay, he scored 19 points with four 3-pointers and five assists.

Through three league games, Morse's 7.3 assists-per-game average leads the league, and he is averaging 19 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 46.2 percent from 3-point range.

