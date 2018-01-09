Police: Armed man makes threats at St. Vincent De Paul hall

A Youngstown man accused of waving a handgun and threatening patrons of the St. Vincent De Paul Dining Hall, scuffled with officers as he was being arrested according to police.

A police cruiser was dispatched to 252 E. Wood Street Monday morning after receiving complaints that an armed suspect told one of the men in the hall, “I'm from New York. I'll pop you!”

A witness told officers that a woman was also threatened by the man.

One of the workers pointed out the suspect who was later identified as 33-year-old Danley Phillips.

When police tried to put Phillips in handcuffs, police say he tried to pull away, continuing to struggle as he was being walked out of the hall.

A search of the suspect's backpack turned up a loaded handgun and 20 bags of marijuana.

Phillips was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society moved it's Front Street soup kitchen to the former basement cafeteria of Saints Cyril and Methodius Church on Wood Street in September.