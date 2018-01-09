Democrat O'Neill adds educator to Ohio governor ticket - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Democrat O'Neill adds educator to Ohio governor ticket

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Democrat William O'Neill has picked a Cleveland educator as his running mate in the race for Ohio governor.

Chantelle E. Lewis, of East Cleveland, is a former city council member and school board member, a one-time Cleveland schools teacher and a current elementary school principal in Lorain County.

O'Neill caused a national stir in November when he volunteered candid details of his sexual past on Facebook in an attempt to take a swipe at the "media frenzy" over sexual misconduct. He later apologized.

The 70-year-old retiring Supreme Court Justice, military veteran and nurse on Tuesday called the addition of Lewis to his ticket "a dream come true." He said the 42-year-old, who is black, brings a diversity and experience to his team that will resonate with Democratic voters.

  Sen. Brown applauds President on veteran suicide prevention

    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) applauded an Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump Tuesday directing the U.S. Departments of Defense (DoD), Veterans Affairs (VA) and Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a plan to improve mental health and suicide prevention resources available to service members as they transition to civilian life.

  Paralyzed Youngstown teen asks for justice after shooter is sentenced to prison

    A mother asks what justice is there after her son is sentenced to life in a wheelchair. 

  The Red Cross puts out an urgent call for blood donors

    The Red Cross is urgently asking individuals across the country to donate blood. Around 150 blood drives have been canceled in the first month of 2018 across the country, causing over 5,500 blood and platlette donations to go uncollected. In Ohio, the regional Red Cross is now down 1700 units of blood. Cold weather and winter storms across the nation are taking much of the blame. "It's carrying over from the holiday season when people were busy and obviously not able...

