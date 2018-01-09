Man held without bond in fatal stabbing of daughter, her mom - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man held without bond in fatal stabbing of daughter, her mom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A 24-year-old man charged in the stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and the girl's mother is being held without bond in central Ohio on two counts of murder.

Kristofer Garrett made his initial appearance in Franklin County Municipal Court in Columbus on Tuesday. Court records didn't indicate whether he has retained an attorney.

A police affidavit says Garrett waited outside the home of 34-year-old Nicole Duckson and 4-year-old Christina Duckson last Friday morning and stabbed them multiple times.

Their bodies were found in the backyard later that morning by a friend who became concerned when Duckson didn't pick her up.

Garrett was arrested that night in Columbus after a traffic stop. The affidavit says Garrett then told police he cut his hand earlier in the day at Duckson's home.

