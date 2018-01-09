5-year-old survives being thrown from truck in North Beaver Twp.

A child is said to be fine, after being thrown from a moving vehicle in North Beaver Township, Lawrence County on Tuesday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police say shortly after 9 a.m., 24-year-old Ayla Bricker was driving a 2001 Dodge Dakota when she lost control of the truck.

According to a release, the vehicle hit an embankment and a tree on State Route 108.

Officials say a 5-year-old boy was sitting in the second row and was thrown out of the rear window of the truck during the incident.

State Police say Bricker was driving too quickly and was issued a citation.

Bricker was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The boy was also transported from the scene by an ambulance but is said to have suffered only a minor cut.

State Police say the boy was not properly restrained in a booster seat.