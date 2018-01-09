5-year-old survives being thrown from truck in North Beaver Twp. - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

5-year-old survives being thrown from truck in North Beaver Twp.

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
Courtesy of Joe Sobczak Courtesy of Joe Sobczak
NORTH BEAVER TWP., Pennsylvania -

A child is said to be fine, after being thrown from a moving vehicle in North Beaver Township, Lawrence County on Tuesday afternoon. 

Pennsylvania State Police say shortly after 9 a.m., 24-year-old Ayla Bricker was driving a 2001 Dodge Dakota when she lost control of the truck. 

According to a release, the vehicle hit an embankment and a tree on State Route 108.  

Officials say a 5-year-old boy was sitting in the second row and was thrown out of the rear window of the truck during the incident. 

State Police say Bricker was driving too quickly and was issued a citation. 

Bricker was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The boy was also transported from the scene by an ambulance but is said to have suffered only a minor cut. 

State Police say the boy was not properly restrained in a booster seat. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Sen. Brown applauds President on veteran suicide prevention

    Sen. Brown applauds President on veteran suicide prevention

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:02 AM EST2018-01-10 06:02:45 GMT

    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) applauded an Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump Tuesday directing the U.S. Departments of Defense (DoD), Veterans Affairs (VA) and Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a plan to improve mental health and suicide prevention resources available to service members as they transition to civilian life.

    More >>

    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) applauded an Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump Tuesday directing the U.S. Departments of Defense (DoD), Veterans Affairs (VA) and Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a plan to improve mental health and suicide prevention resources available to service members as they transition to civilian life.

    More >>

  • Paralyzed Youngstown teen asks for justice after shooter is sentenced to prison

    Paralyzed Youngstown teen asks for justice after shooter is sentenced to prison

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:45 AM EST2018-01-10 05:45:13 GMT

    A mother asks what justice is there after her son is sentenced to life in a wheelchair. 

    More >>

    A mother asks what justice is there after her son is sentenced to life in a wheelchair. 

    More >>

  • The Red Cross puts out an urgent call for blood donors

    The Red Cross puts out an urgent call for blood donors

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:44 AM EST2018-01-10 05:44:26 GMT

    The Red Cross is urgently asking individuals across the country to donate blood. Around 150 blood drives have been canceled in the first month of 2018 across the country, causing over 5,500 blood and platlette donations to go uncollected. In Ohio, the regional Red Cross is now down 1700 units of blood. Cold weather and winter storms across the nation are taking much of the blame. "It's carrying over from the holiday season when people were busy and obviously not able...

    More >>

    The Red Cross is urgently asking individuals across the country to donate blood. Around 150 blood drives have been canceled in the first month of 2018 across the country, causing over 5,500 blood and platlette donations to go uncollected. In Ohio, the regional Red Cross is now down 1700 units of blood. Cold weather and winter storms across the nation are taking much of the blame. "It's carrying over from the holiday season when people were busy and obviously not able...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms