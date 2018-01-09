Midweek Warm Up Then Major Winter Storm

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

Temperatures will continue to moderate during midweek and we expect readings to reach the mid 40s by the end of the day Wednesday. A warm front can trigger spotty showers but the forecast is far from a washout. Temperatures are likely to continue slowly rising Wednesday night, setting the stage for a very balmy Thursday.

The forecast for the end of the week and the weekend features a return of winter. A storm system will produce plenty of moisture; meanwhile, very cold air will approach from the north and west. This will be a recipe for falling temperatures Friday and we expect rain to change to sleet and freezing rain during the second half of the day. An impactful accretion of ice is possible by overnight Friday night.

Ice will change to snow by early Saturday. While the odds of more than 6" of snow are higher west of the Valley, some accumulation is likely. Plan on travel disruptions. Arctic air will then take up residence for a few days.