Niles schools propose new emergency levy for May ballot

The Niles school board is taking initial steps to try to get the district's finances in the black.

Tuesday night, the board approved the first reading of ballot language for a ten-year $5.85 million emergency levy on the May ballot.

The district was placed under fiscal watch in 2003 and remained there for 13 years until June 2016.

Also in May, Niles Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen said they have talked about potentially cutting an administrative position, three to four teaching positions and two to three classified positions.

The failure of a 9.25 mill levy for the Niles City School District meant school administrators had to go back to the drawing board.

That proposed levy failed by nearly 70 percent.

"So we looked at that, we thought maybe we could make some cuts and we knew we would have to go back for a 10 year emergency but unfortunately we couldn't cut it in half," said Superintendent Thigpen. "But we figured cutting two, three, four mills was certainly going to be better, and hopefully this time we can talk to our community, talk to our families and let them understand the reason why this levy is really necessary for us to get in the black and to operate our school district as a business like we need to."

The state told the district that the levy would not be enough to get them out of fiscal caution and may move them into fiscal watch.

The board is proposing a levy that is $3.4 million less than the previous one that failed in November.