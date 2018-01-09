Two men charged after police find drugs, firearms in New Castle - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two men charged after police find drugs, firearms in New Castle

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

Two men are are charged after a police chase in New Castle led officers to finding firearms and drugs. 

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Caprice in the area of East Washington St. Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and tried to flee in the vehicle, according to police.

Officers pursued the vehicle onto Whippo St., when the driver, Durand Lawson, got out of the vehicle and ran to a home where he forced open the door.

While officers were arriving on scene, another man identified as Robert Sutton came out of the home and threw a firearm into the grass, according to police. 

Officers took Sutton into custody.

Police said they searched the home and found Lawson upstairs.

Inside the vehicle, police discovered a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun on the front seat.

Officers also found a Smith and Wesson .22 handgun in the grass.

Police searched the home again and found 5.7 grams of suspected heroin, 3.9 grams of cocaine, digital scales, cell phones and other paraphernalia. 

Lawson is charged with felons not to possess firearms, carrying a firearm without a license, fleeing and eluding and a vehicle registration violation. 

Sutton is charged with felons not to possess firearms, possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

