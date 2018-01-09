New Castle police arrest suspect accused of stabbing victim seve - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New Castle police arrest suspect accused of stabbing victim several times

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

A man in New Castle was arrested in connection with an attempted homicide last Thursday.

Reginald Murphy is accused of stabbing the victim several times during an altercation while at a bar on the south side of the city.

Officers were able to identify Murphy from video taken inside of the bar and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police found Murphy Tuesday inside of a home on McClelland Ave. after officers had to force open a door to take him into custody. 

He was arrested on charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

Murphy was arraigned and placed into the Lawrence County Jail on $150,000 bond.

