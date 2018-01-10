Paralyzed Youngstown teen asks for justice after shooter is sentenced to prison

A mother asks what justice is there after her son is sentenced to life in a wheelchair.

Johnise Benson, whose son was shot three time and almost killed, pointed out her son is now paralyzed from the waist down for life.

She accepted the plea agreement for her son's shooter, 20-year-old Tayquam Charlton, but broke down in court saying it is unfair.

"To hear the person who did this is only going to get seven years, I'm never going to be satisfied with that," said Benson. " My son is paralyzed from the chest down. He had to have part of his lungs removed, had to deal with fractured ribs broken. He had to have reconstructive surgery on his left arm."

She also pointed out her son has not been in in trouble the law.

"He had just got his first job, he was working," said Benson. "He's not out running around selling drugs, breaking in houses, stealing cars. That's not the child that I raised."

Shooting survivor Jondale Benson, who is now 19, has challenges each day and does not know why he was shot.

"What was the reason honestly, because I didn't understand it," said Jondale.

Charlton admitted in court he was the one who pulled the trigger and fired shots at Hillman St. and West Ravenwood Ave. in March.

He said he was sorry in court before his sentence was handed down.

Benson and a relative were both shot and injured.

Judge D'Apolito sentenced Charlton to seven years in prison for two counts of assault with firearms specifications, saying the plea deal means at least there is some punishment in this case.

The victim's family said Charlton's demeanor before and after the judge sentenced him shows he hasn't learned anything.

