Man charged with fatally shooting neighbor's dog

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation were at several homes of the former owner of Braking Point Recovery Center Wednesday morning.More >>
Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation were at several homes of the former owner of Braking Point Recovery Center Wednesday morning.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that an overturned box trailer is blocking US Route 30 in Columbiana County.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that an overturned box trailer is blocking US Route 30 in Columbiana County.More >>
A judge facing fraud and other charges is expected to resign according to Mahoning County Court officials.More >>
A judge facing fraud and other charges is expected to resign according to Mahoning County Court officials.More >>
Some frozen treats sold in local grocery stores are being recalled due to possible contamination.More >>
Some frozen treats sold in local grocery stores are being recalled due to possible contamination.More >>
The continuing crackdown on prostitution in Austintown has resulted in the arrest of a suspect from Warren who police say placed an ad in the transgender section of a dating website.More >>
The continuing crackdown on prostitution in Austintown has resulted in the arrest of a suspect from Warren who police say placed an ad in the transgender section of a dating website.More >>
The wife of a man charged with fatally shooting his neighbor's dog says her husband was simply trying to protect their own puppy.More >>
The wife of a man charged with fatally shooting his neighbor's dog says her husband was simply trying to protect their own puppy.More >>
Updated records show Ohio's adult prison population is continuing to fall in the new year.More >>
Updated records show Ohio's adult prison population is continuing to fall in the new year.More >>
A 24-year-old man charged in the stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and the girl's mother is being held without bond in central Ohio on two counts of murder.More >>
A 24-year-old man charged in the stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and the girl's mother is being held without bond in central Ohio on two counts of murder.More >>
Cincinnati police say data from high-tech devices installed to track the sound of gunfire in the city show that people call 911 in only about one out of every six of those incidents.More >>
Cincinnati police say data from high-tech devices installed to track the sound of gunfire in the city show that people call 911 in only about one out of every six of those incidents.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio woman accused in the deaths of three dogs found dead due to neglect and cold weather and the malnourishment of four other dogs has been charged with animal cruelty.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio woman accused in the deaths of three dogs found dead due to neglect and cold weather and the malnourishment of four other dogs has been charged with animal cruelty.More >>
Authorities say a 62-year-old Pennsylvania woman was found frozen to death in her home's enclosed porch over the weekend after an apparent fall.More >>
Authorities say a 62-year-old Pennsylvania woman was found frozen to death in her home's enclosed porch over the weekend after an apparent fall.More >>
Prosecutors have decided not to seek the death penalty against a man charged in a Pennsylvania house fire that killed three children.More >>
Prosecutors have decided not to seek the death penalty against a man charged in a Pennsylvania house fire that killed three children.More >>
Fire officials say a Pennsylvania man was lucky to survive being pinned by a huge chunk of ice that he knocked off the side of his house.More >>
Fire officials say a Pennsylvania man was lucky to survive being pinned by a huge chunk of ice that he knocked off the side of his house.More >>
Federal customs officials in Philadelphia say they recently discovered more than 700 pounds (317 kilograms) of cocaine hidden inside bedroom furniture and kitchen cabinets that were shipped from Puerto Rico, making it the area's largest illicit drug bust in a decade.More >>
Federal customs officials in Philadelphia say they recently discovered more than 700 pounds (317 kilograms) of cocaine hidden inside bedroom furniture and kitchen cabinets that were shipped from Puerto Rico, making it the area's largest illicit drug bust in a decade.More >>
A Cincinnati police officer has pleaded guilty to a probation violation of drinking alcohol during firearms training at a gun range.More >>
A Cincinnati police officer has pleaded guilty to a probation violation of drinking alcohol during firearms training at a gun range.More >>