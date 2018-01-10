Quick Thaw Before Wintry Mess

Today will be a cloudy day with temperatures warming to the mid 40s by this evening. Spotty freezing drizzle can't be ruled out by the late morning but as temperatures continue warming-just spotty showers and drizzle can be expected through the evening. Temperatures will be on the rise tonight into tomorrow morning helping us get to the upper 50s by the afternoon! It'll be a breezy and balmy Thursday with spotty showers likely. Heavier and steadier rain will move in Thursday night through Friday morning.

Friday will be wild day with falling temperatures. Rain will kick off the morning before changing over to freezing rain/sleet by the late afternoon. The changeover to snow will be likely late Friday night into Saturday morning. Ice will be a big concern Friday night and it's still too early to talk about exact snow accumulations but it'll be possible we see a few to several inches of snow.

