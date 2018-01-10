Transgender ad brings prostitution arrest in Austintown

The continuing crackdown on prostitution in Austintown has resulted in the arrest of a suspect from Warren who police say placed an ad in the transgender section of a dating website.

Police have charged 24-year-old Sloane Urine Anthony Matthews, AKA “Jade” with soliciting sexual activity and possessing criminal tools.

Undercover police arrested Matthews Tuesday at a Route 46 truck stop where officers say they agreed to meet after answering the ad.

According to a police report, Matthews agreed to various sex acts in return for $250.

Although the report says the police effort is to combat human trafficking, officers say there is no indication that Matthews was being forced into prostitution.

Police say Matthews admitted to them that it is a way to get money to pay the bills.