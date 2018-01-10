Truck blocking Route 30 west of Lisbon

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that an overturned box trailer is blocking US Route 30 in Columbiana County.

At around 10:30 am Wednesday, Troopers said the truck is on its side blocking both lanes of Route 30 about one and a half miles west of County Home Road.

At last report, efforts were being made to free the driver from the truck's cab.

Troopers are investigating other crashes around the Lisbon area.

