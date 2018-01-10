Truck blocking Route 30 west of Lisbon

Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel is being eyed by Republicans as a possible candidate for the U.S. Senate according to a report in the Washington Examiner.More >>
Police have filed charges against a Youngstown man suspected of robbing the Family Dollar Store at the New Castle Town Mall as well as stores in Neshannock Township and Youngstown.More >>
Injured workers in Ohio must now try in most cases remedies like physical therapy and chiropractic care before turning to spinal fusion surgery and related prescription painkillers.More >>
Health officials now say two boys from Ohio have died from the flu in what is shaping up to be one of the most severe flu seasons in recent years.More >>
Kmart has revealed how many employees will lose their jobs when they close their Niles store in April.More >>
A man is in critical condition after he was shot by police in Pittsburgh.More >>
An Ohio school district has acknowledged that a teacher made a mistake after a black student reported that he was told he might be lynched if he didn't get back to work.More >>
The wife of a man charged with fatally shooting his neighbor's dog says her husband was simply trying to protect their own puppy.More >>
Updated records show Ohio's adult prison population is continuing to fall in the new year.More >>
A 24-year-old man charged in the stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and the girl's mother is being held without bond in central Ohio on two counts of murder.More >>
Cincinnati police say data from high-tech devices installed to track the sound of gunfire in the city show that people call 911 in only about one out of every six of those incidents.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio woman accused in the deaths of three dogs found dead due to neglect and cold weather and the malnourishment of four other dogs has been charged with animal cruelty.More >>
Authorities say a 62-year-old Pennsylvania woman was found frozen to death in her home's enclosed porch over the weekend after an apparent fall.More >>
Prosecutors have decided not to seek the death penalty against a man charged in a Pennsylvania house fire that killed three children.More >>
Fire officials say a Pennsylvania man was lucky to survive being pinned by a huge chunk of ice that he knocked off the side of his house.More >>
