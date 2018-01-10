Ice cream bars recalled over contamination concern

Some frozen treats sold in local grocery stores are being recalled due to possible contamination.

Fieldbrook Foods Corporation is recalling all orange cream bars and chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars due to the possibility that they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals exposed to Listeria monocytogenes may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled bars were produced in 2017 on the company’s Hoyer 1 Line at its Dunkirk, NY plant.

The bars are sold at various stores under several names including Aldi Sundae Shoppe brand, Dollar Tree Party Treat brand, Giant Eagle brand, Save-A-Lot World's Fair brand, and Food Club brand.

A complete list may be seen here

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine industry testing revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in only a few ice cream bar samples of many tested.

The expansion of the recall is out of precaution for consumer health and food safety after a few additional samples tested positive.

There is no evidence of any contamination prior to October 31, 2017, but the company has issued the recall back to January 1, 2017, as a precautionary measure.

The company has suspended production and distribution of all products made on the production line in question while the Food and Drug Administration investigation.

People who have purchased the bars are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1 800/333-0805 x2270.