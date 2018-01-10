Court: Sebring judge expected to resign amid charges

A judge facing fraud and other charges is expected to resign according to Mahoning County Court officials.

A statement from the Administrator of Mahoning County Court numbers 2 and 5 says that it is anticipated that Diane Vetorri-Caraballo will resign as a judge on the court in Sebring.

The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday disqualified Vetorri-Caraballo from hearing cases after federal prosecutors on filed charges including mail fraud, making false statements.

RELATED COVERAGE: Ohio Supreme Court disqualifies Sebring Judge facing criminal charge

Investigators accuse Judge Vetorri-Caraballo stealing between $96,200 and $328,000 in cash that was in the home of a client who she represented in her private law practice.

The client died in March 2016.

The charges against Vetorri-Caraballo are in the form of an information, which is usually filed when a defendant intends to enter a plea instead of having the case considered by a grand jury.

The county court media release notes that there has been no allegation of any impropriety by Vetorri-Caraballo while she was serving on the bench.

The Supreme Court's order disqualifying Vetorri-Caraballo from serving as a judge remains in effect while the criminal case against her is pending.

In the meantime, Judges Joseph Houser, Scott Hunter, and David D'Apolito will hear the cases now assigned to Sebring Court.