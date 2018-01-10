Mercer humane agents investigating after pit bull shot 6 times

Representatives from the Humane Society of Mercer County say a pit bull is fighting for his life after being shot six times.

Investigators were called out Tuesday afternoon to the area of Roemer Blvd. and Fruit Ave. in Farrell after the dog was found discovered bleeding in the street.

A traveling vet was called out to the scene, however, it was determined the dog needed additional veterinary care.

Humane officers drove the animal to Franklin Twp., where it was taken to an emergency 24-hour veterinary clinic.

"The fact that he was shot six times is completely excessive," said Humane Society Police Officer Courtney Ivan.

Representatives from the Humane Society said the dog underwent surgery Wednesday morning. Although veterinary technicians were able to say that he is in stable condition, they also reportedly said that his breathing is labored.

Humane officers said they've been able to identify the dog's owner, who they said is currently incarcerated. The dog was being watched by someone else and got loose. The dog is roughly 3 years-old and is named "Apollo."

Apart from the trauma, officials from the humane agency said the incident has a heartwarming note- a Good Samaritan stepped up and offered to pay for the dog's medical bills.

21 News spoke with the Good Samaritan, who asked to remain anonymous. He said, "the city has great caring people that should not be judged by this senseless cruelty." The Good Samaritan also notes that if others want to help they can earmark donations to the Humane Society of Mercer County to be used for future cases where medical care in needed.

Humane agents are still investigating the incident and are looking to find the person, or persons, who may have shot the animal.

"No real leads at this point on who or why and we are hoping somebody will reach out to us and let us know what happened," said Ivan. "The residents in Farrell are really good. They all seem to really love animals so we're hoping somebody reaches out to us or the police department so that we can make sure this person is adequately charged."

Under Pennsylvania's new animal cruelty laws, the suspect could be charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty or felony charges of aggravated cruelty.

