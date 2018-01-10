Niles PD: Water turned back on, south side still under boil aler - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Niles PD: Water turned back on, south side still under boil alert

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
NILES, Ohio -

Police in the City of Niles are warning community members about a boil alert on the city's south side for Wednesday night. 

Wednesday afternoon the department posted to their Facebook page, saying that ongoing work by the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District has had an unplanned disruption. 

According to the post, crews were working on a 20-inch main that comes into the City of Niles. 

Water was shut off to the area for several hours but has since been restored.

Police say the city remains on a boil alert for 24 hours.

Police dispatchers were unable to say which streets were impacted specifically but said a boil alert is in place through Thursday. 

